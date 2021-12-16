Drivers throughout the Inland Northwest are seeing some treacherous conditions Thursday with multiple semi-trucks jackknifing and sliding while smaller vehicles lose control on the slick roadways.
Slick morning out near Ritzville, WA. First a jack knife semi in median near MP 224 I90. Currently multiple slide offs/jack knife semis south of Ritzville on SR 395. Be prepared for slick roads and partial lane closures. More ❄️ expected throughout the area. #drivesafe @wspd4pio pic.twitter.com/Cz9pTLL5MQ— WSP PIO-CVEB (@WSPCVEB) December 16, 2021
The weather service predicts some more snow through 10 p.m. in the Ritzville and Kennewick area, current outlook shows less than an inch in the area.
WSP troopers ask drivers to take it slow and give themselves and other drivers extra room until road conditions improve.
Icy conditions this morning contributed to 10 collisions within our district. 8 of which occurred in the Kennewick area. Just a reminder that speed limits are intended for ideal road conditions. Slow down and give a little extra distance between yourself and others. -Tpr Clasen pic.twitter.com/p7SudITHc3— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 16, 2021