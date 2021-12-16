Drivers throughout the Inland Northwest are seeing some treacherous conditions Thursday with multiple semi-trucks jackknifing and sliding while smaller vehicles lose control on the slick roadways. 

The weather service predicts some more snow through 10 p.m. in the Ritzville and Kennewick area, current outlook shows less than an inch in the area. 

WSP troopers ask drivers to take it slow and give themselves and other drivers extra room until road conditions improve. 

