SEATTLE, Wash. - A lawsuit against Gov. Inslee led by a King County firefighter William Cleary and backed by hundreds of state employees failed in Thurston County Superior Court Monday.
"Even if the individual plaintiffs show that individual instances in which the proclamation and the resulting actions may be unjust, the plaintiffs have not met their burden to show that it is unjust in all applications, the court therefore finds the plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits. The motion for injunction is denied," Judge Carol Murphy said in her ruling.
The mandate, announced on Aug. 9, went into effect Monday.
The lawsuit made complaints that several state employees, including Cleary's wife and Washington State's fire marshal were denied medical exemptions despite being ordered not to receive the vaccine by their doctors.
The plaintiffs listed on the court documents includes over 450 names, including Washington State Patrol troopers, Department of Corrections officers and firefighters among others.