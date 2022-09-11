YAKIMA, Wash. - A 4-year-old boy has gone missing from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima on Saturday night, and a statewide alert has been issued.
According to Yakima Police Department (YPD), the child was last seen by has parents at around 7:15 p.m. near the play area. The parents told authorities they searched frantically for him for 15 minutes before calling to report him missing.
The parents say their son, Lucian, is autistic. An Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) issued describes him as having black hair and brown eyes, with a height of 4 feet and weight of 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it, heading southeast from the parking lot on foot.
Anyone who sees Lucian or has information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) office at 509-575-2500 immediately.
Presently, 80 Search and Rescue (SAR) members are on the case, including a kayak team on the river. YCSO deputies are searching Buchanan Lake by boat.
On Sunday morning, Spokane County Sheriff Office (SCSO) sent a helicopter to assist in the search.
In a press release Saturday night, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray reported drones and blood hounds have been called in to help find Lucian. Yakima County Search and Rescue has taken over lead of the search.
***UPDATE: 9:50pm: POLICE CHIEF’s ADDRESS*** pic.twitter.com/QAzJsBxvGM— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) September 11, 2022
To those who would like to help, Chief Murray asks they do not come to the area at this time, stating the hounds will be less effective with more scents to work through. He said they will let the public know if volunteers are needed at a later time.