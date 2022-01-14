SPOKANE, Wash. - Another statewide pause on non-urgent medical procedures will start on Monday–after Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation yesterday–to try and take some strain off of already tight hospital resources, according to Inslee.
The pause leaves some patients needing those procedures in limbo.
Grant Sorg was originally scheduled to get a complete shoulder replacement surgery in the middle of September, but that was postponed days before it took place. That's happened three more times since, most recently earlier this week.
"Each time this happens it's just difficult," Sorg said. "This last one this week felt like I got hit in the face. It just surprised me."
Sorg says his pain is so debilitating that he needs his wife's help to even put on a jacket.
His injury happened over time–a couple accidents decades ago, getting worse as he got older. What might be considered a "non-urgent procedure" is quite the opposite to Sorg.
"When one thing hurts, everything hurts," he said. "It's been getting worse, this last month has been extremely painful. I didn't think it could get more painful, but it is."
Sorg is 65 and retired. All he really wants to do is start living life again.
"I didn't want this for my retirement, sitting around waiting for surgery to happen. I want to go out and travel and do things," he said.
He and his wife have big plans.
"We just love to camp and explore, and meet new people and sing in different places, and do ministry wherever we can. We also want to go to Europe… there's a lot of mountains I want to climb and do."
Plans that have to be put on hold while he waits to get his procedure.
"It's just exhausting and draining and depressing," Sorg said. "But I always try to stay positive. God leads us everywhere, He takes good care of us even in these painful times."
Grant isn't traveling the ups and downs of this journey alone.
"My wife's been very supportive," he said. "She's just a really wonderful person to have take care of me. My family's been wonderful. My daughters, my son, everybody's been really wonderful."
That keeps Sorg hopeful, and looking towards the future.
"I just keep hoping and praying there's a cancellation and this can get resolved, and I can get healed up and start enjoying my retirement."
Sorg says as of now his surgery is scheduled for early March. The governor's emergency order pausing non-urgent procedures is currently set to expire February 17.