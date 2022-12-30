YAKIMA, Wash. - A statewide search for a missing 5-year-old from Yakima, Lucian Munguia, has come to a close after skeletal remains found Thursday were identified as his.
The child disappeared during a family outing at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10. He was last seen near the play area, and a search began immediately after his parents were unable to find him in the area.
Lucian was autistic with a strong interest in nautical-related items. Sarg Hubbard Park borders the Yakima River and has a lake and pond, and search teams included drones, blood hounds, and a kayak team. Resources from across the state, including a helicopter team from Spokane County Sheriff's Office, joined the effort. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took over the case after initial search and rescue efforts did not turn up anything.
As his fifth birthday passed without him, the family put out a $10,000 reward for information leading to Lucian's return. However, nothing was found until Thursday.
On Friday, Dec. 30, Yakima Police Department (YPD) announced human skeletal remains had been reported on Thursday near the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road, roughly 10 miles south of Sarg Hubbard Park.
The remains were recovered and an autopsy conducted. Based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the county coroner identified the remains as Lucian Muguia. DNA testing will be done to confirm.
Based on autopsy results, YPD stated nothing indicates criminal actions leading to Lucian's death. The time, cause, and manner of death have not been released at this time.
Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.