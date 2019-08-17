Stay in a literal 'dog-house' in Cottonwood, Idaho

Most dog lovers want a future that involves a home full of 'man's best friend,' but dog lovers can also stay in a dog shaped Airbnb in Cottwood, Idaho.
The Dog Bark Park Inn B&B is shaped like a giant beagle. It features expansive views of the prairie grain fields and mountains.
According to the Airbnb website, "the famed Hells Canyon Gorge of the Snake River is nearby inviting visitors to explore it via jet boat tours spring through fall. Or explore Nez Perce native history and culture at interpretive sites and towns nearby."
The 'dog-house' features two bedrooms, air-condition, and breakfast is provided.