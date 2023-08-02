SPOKANE, Wash. - It might be surprising to remember, but summer is almost over for some as students prepare to start school over the next few weeks. It also mean the clock is ticking to ensure your kids are up-to-date on their shots before they're back in the classroom.
Casey Pickett, a certified pediatrician at MultiCare, said Washington schools follow the state's immunization schedule, which lays out the timeline for kids to receive their vaccines. Immunization is required by state law unless excused by a doctor, which means now is the time to take care of it if you're not caught up!
Washington follows the vaccine schedule guidelines recommended by the CDC. For school children, this means:
- By the time kids are 4 years old, they should have their MMR and chickenpox shots.
- By their 9th birthday, they should get their HPV shot.
- By age 11, they should get their tetanus booster and meningitis shot.
- And by 17, they should get their meningitis booster.
Pickett also said kids and adults should get the flu shot on an annual basis, and that kids can get it as early as 6 months old.
As for parents who are hesitant about vaccines, Pickett said he has a simple response anytime a parent asks him why their kids should get their shots.
"The most important medical advances in the last 200 years have been vaccines and clear water," said Pickett. "Everything else that we do is really secondary to those two things."
Pickett is encouraging families to get their kids caught up on their vaccines as soon as possible to help keep themselves and their classmates healthy this school year.