Tuesday night is a chance to learn personal finance management from the experts in Spokane. STCU is hosting a free class on how to get organized.
Organizers say the class will address day to day concerns, including how to keep track of and pay bills on time. Instructors will then explain what papers and receipts need to be kept and why. The class will also cover what to do in case of a personal financial crisis.
The free class is happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the Moran Prairie Library. There are additional class dates. A link to register is available here.