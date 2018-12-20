Spokane Teacher's Credit Union is warning its members about a phishing email scam.
STCU says the scam artists appear to be sending their emails to random email addresses without any knowledge of whether the person banks with the financial institution.
The emails instruct users to log into their account by clicking a link in the email that directs you to an unsecure website that mimics the bank's official website. Once there, it requests your credentials, giving sensitive information to fraudsters.
STCU reminds consumers that your financial institution already has your banking information and has no reason to be requesting that information. In addition, phishing emails can often be identified by these tipoffs:
- Poor grammar or spelling errors.
- An excessively long or unlikely web address, which can be previewed by hovering over any links in the email.
- A supposedly secure website that is designated "http." A secure website, such as those used by STCU and other financial institutions carry the designation "https." Secure websites also show an image of a padlock after the URL address.
- An email from a credit union that mentions "customers" is most likely fraudulent. Credit unions have members, not customers, and tend to be adamant about that language.
- An email from STCU that says "Spokane Teachers Credit Union." The credit union stopped using its original name years ago, except where required by law.
Phishing emails that are masked as coming from STCU can be forwarded to abuse@stcu.org, which will help the credit union track whether the fraudsters have changed tactics in any way. Otherwise, phishing emails should be deleted without clicking any links.
Consumers interested in more information about fraud prevention are welcome to attend a "Prevent Fraud and Identity Theft" workshop, offered free by STCU. Several upcoming workshops are listed on our website at stcu.org/workshops.