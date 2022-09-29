METALINE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane has lifted a flash flood watch downstream of the Box Canyon Dam in Pend Oreille County.
According to NWS, releases have decreased at the dam, and flows will decrease by mid afternoon along the Pend Oreille River.
Updated Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns of rapid flow and potential flooding Thursday afternoon downstream of the Box Canyon Dam as steady rainfall continues through the day.
Releases have increased downstream of Box Canyon Dam on the Pend Oreille River through at least mid afternoon. Rapid flows may lead to flooding in low spots to Metaline and Metaline Falls. #TurnAroundDontDrown #wawx pic.twitter.com/hpZSi1s4RW— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 29, 2022
According to Pend Oreille PUD, a mechanical malfunction at the Dam has prompted them to lower the levels rapidly beginning around 11:30 this morning.
KHQ's Blake Jensen explained, "A mechanical issue at the Box Canyon Dam has necessitated a rapid draw-down on the Ione side of the dam, which conversely increases levels on the Metaline side of the dam."
Low-lying areas near Metaline and Metaline Falls may see flooding and should take necessary precautions.
If flooding occurs, do not try to drive or swim through it! Remember, it can take as little as six inches of moving water to knock you on your feet, and a foot to sweep away a vehicle.