SPOKANE, Wash., - Spokane residents on both sides of the political aisle say their political signs are being stolen. That choice could come with a penalty.
Sandy Altshuler has several political signs in her front yard, including ones for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Tom McGarry and Zack Zappone. She told KHQ her signs were stolen three times over the last few weeks.
"I have no problem with people disagreeing with my viewpoint. I do have a problem with somebody trying to curtail my freedom of speech," Altshuler said.
According to Washington State Code, stealing political yard signs is a misdemeanor offense. Altshuler said she has called Crime Check about the issue several times. She has also installed a Ring doorbell camera to watch her front yard, and plans to inform the police if she catches the thieves on camera.
"It's important to use our law enforcement appropriately. I do support law enforcement," Altshuler said. "I know it's hard for people to believe that a progressive can support law enforcement, but we do, and I think they do an amazing job sometimes."
Altshuler said it doesn't matter what party a political sign represents. Her opinion is the same: stealing is wrong and she will not be backed into a corner.
"My friends have been saying do you think the third time means you should stop," Altshuler said. "I just said no, I think it means I need to persevere because that's part of what we need to do in this country to preserve our country."
The Spokane Police Department is not aware of a large issue with political yard sign thefts, but said it could be because residents aren't reporting it. The department asks anyone experiencing this issue to report it to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
