SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's own Steam Plant Brewing Company has been ranked number 4 on a list of The 10 Coolest Places in America to Drink Craft Beer.
The ranking comes courtesy of Men's Journal, which references the original equipment housed in the Steam Plant that serves as the backdrop as patrons sip on a craft beer.
The Steam Plant appears on the list alongside other locations like Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood, South Dakota; BrewDog USA in Canal Winchester, Ohio; as well as Men's Journal's number one pick, 5506' Skybar at Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.
The Steam Plant, which did indeed operate as a functioning steam plant powering downtown Spokane for nearly 70 years, now houses the brewery, a restaurant and specialty shops.
