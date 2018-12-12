Steph Curry at times seems to "defy gravity" with some of his perimeter shooting, but he doesn't seem to believe that Astronauts defied it in terms of landing on the moon.
During an interview on the "Winging It" podcast with Andre Iguodala, Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg, the Golden State Warriors guard implied that he didn't believe man has been to the moon.
"We ever been to the moon?" the point guard asked. He was met with a chorus of no's.
“They’re going to come get us," Curry added. "Sorry, I don’t want to start any conspiracies.”
Finberg interjected with, "You don't think so?"
"I don’t think so," Curry responded, at which point someone recommends Finberg research Stanley Kubrick, a film director who some conspiracy theorists believe helped fake the footage of the first manned moon landing in 1969.
The U.S. has put a dozen astronauts on the moon in six landings between the years of 1969 and 1972, and NASA wants to prove it to Curry.
"We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman, said in a statement to NBC News.
"During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay," Beutel said.
NASA acknowledges on its website that "the Moon has its share of conspiracy, including people who think NASA faked the Apollo Moon missions in the 1960s and ’70s,"
NASA says all conspiracies can be disproved with high-resolution images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter that show objects and even footprints left behind by the astronauts.