Stephanie Vigil to leave KHQ after 25 years

Spokane, WA – For 25 years Stephanie Vigil has been one of the most recognizable faces and names in the Inland Northwest. A guiding force and calming voice during some of the biggest and most important stories in our community. Now, after a quarter century Stephanie has announced she’ll leave KHQ this June.
“The timing feels right. I don’t want to think of it as retirement. I am repurposing myself. I have lots of energy and lots of ideas. I’d like to pursue my dream of owning my own company.”
The award-winning anchor came to Spokane in 1997, from KOVR Sacramento, CA and quickly made it home. She anchored every newscast at KHQ, and nearly every big event from presidential visits to Gonzaga Final Four and Seahawks Super Bowl.
Stephanie embedded herself in the community, volunteering for Vanessa Behan, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Rypien Foundation, just to name a few. She has hosted hundreds of events and selflessly gave her time to make Spokane and North Idaho better places to live.
In 2013, Stephanie earned a Master’s Degree in Communications and Leadership at Gonzaga University. She became an adjunct professor and taught a reputation and leadership class at Gonzaga, and then published a book called “Reputation by Design”.
Stephanie has received countless honors, including by recognition by Spokane Magazine and The Inlander as Best Female Anchor for the past 22 years. She even completed Ironman. But Stephanie will tell you her biggest accomplishment has been raising two beautiful and successful sons, Nicholas, age 28 and Johnathan, age 23.
Stephanie is now ready to focus on what’s next. “I am designing a pickleball apparel line called PKL. It’ll be a sporty, classy, and comfortable clothing line made especially for the pickleball fanatic, which is what I’ve become.” I plan to travel a lot, grow, learn, and stay curious to life and all it has to offer.”
KHQ, Inc. President Patricia McRae said “When I hired Stephanie, I knew she would be an over achiever and elevate KHQ to the station we are today. I have never worked with an individual that has so much charisma, talent, and entrepreneurial ambitions. Her heart is big, and she has opened it up to so many. That smile and laugh will forever be permeated in the TV station”.
Stephanie’s final day on the KHQ anchor desk will be June 8th.
“I am forever grateful that you have allowed me to be a part of your life for a quarter of a century. I owe you a debt of gratitude. You have always made me feel accepted and loved. You have literally watched my life come full circle.”
The legacy I hope to leave is that of love. Give from your heart and you will always receive more than you could have ever hoped for. The Inland Northwest will forever hold a special place in my heart. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for the place that I will always call Home.”