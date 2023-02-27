Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Cheney, Creston, Downtown Spokane, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Davenport, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Spokane Valley, Rockford, and Coulee City. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&