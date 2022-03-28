SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A shocking crime in Spokane Valley put one woman through a horrifying attack and the maintenance manager at her apartment complex in jail.
But for many, concerns remain that this could happen to anyone.
We told you about this heinous crime last week, when Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man for raping a woman in her own apartment in the middle of the night.
The Sheriff's office says it happened while she was sleeping, and the assailant, apartment maintenance manager Lee McNutt, used his master key to get into her apartment and rape her.
Although this is a rare occurrence, break-ins and sexual assaults are not.
"One in three women and one in six men will experience sexual abuse, assault or harassment in their lifetime. It is a very common thing," Erin Williams-Hueter, the Inland Northwest Director for Lutheran Community Services Northwest said.
Every 68 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.
We hear that sexual assault victims typically know their attacker, but that's not always the case. According to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), just under 20% of cases are committed by a stranger.
On this March 25 incident, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies rushed to the Aspen Grove Apartments after a hushed call for help around 2 in the morning, where they found McNutt still inside her apartment, naked, hiding in a closet.
It's a scary thought, that this could happen to anyone. So how can you best protect yourself?
We asked Spokane's cop shop and a victim services expert.
First, you need to know who you're buying or renting your home from.
"Ask for references, ask to talk to previous tenants, check in with the better business bureau or the housing authority to see if there have been any previous complaints," she said.
Check-in with your neighbors too!
"Know each other, check-in with each other about unusual behaviors or sounds," she said.
In this case, McNutt didn't have a criminal history that we could find, so background research into the staff likely wouldn't have uncovered anything. But it's always prudent to try.
The second step you can take is to install a barrier system for your doors, like an inside lock or wedge.
"Sometimes it's chain lock or a separate bolt," advised Williams-Hueter. "You know, sometimes landlords balk at that. But if you can do it, it's good to ask and see if you can make that happen in your own home."
"I would be concerned with an apartment manager who did not want you to take simple steps to keep yourself safe," Patrick Striker, the Executive Director of Spokane C.O.P.S. added.
And getting longer screws will help that chain stay in place.
"You want to change out that screw to a three-inch screw, which is available at any hardware store. But it just adds a lot more strength so that someone can't just kick hard enough to pop it right off. Because that's what some people can do," he said.
Third, install door and window alarms.
"They're easy to install. And you can put sensors on your door so anytime that door opens, it could be set to make an alarm," explained Striker.
Lastly, plan a good escape route.
"Safety is one of those things that sadly, most people never think about until it's too late," he warned. "This was a very sad example. But an example that should bring it to the forefront of your mind to make safety a priority. Because it is inexpensive, it is simple. But it could be the difference between being assaulted or burglarized or worse, or not."
If you are in a situation where someone has broken into your home for whatever reason, experts say to always have a contact you can send an SOS text to. You can even text 911 in most local areas if speaking isn't an option.
If you or someone you know has survived a sexual assault, there is always help available. You can call the local crisis line 24 hours a day at 509-624-7273.