WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A motorcyclist was arrested over the weekend after admitting to deputies he reached speeds near 150 mph during a pursuit and that he was in possession of narcotics.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 195 at speeds approaching 100 mph on Saturday, May 10 around 7:30 p.m.
The deputy activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the biker, but they continued on at speeds in excess of 100 mph. After chasing the biker for several miles, the deputy noticed a brake light and cloud of dust presumably from the motorcycle as it pulled into an RV park in Steptoe.
The driver appeared to have attempted to conceal the motorcycle, but assisting witnesses helped deputies identify a travel trailer the driver was believed to be residing in.
Moments later, deputies made contact with 24-year-old Zannan Cameron of Steptoe at the trailer. He admitted he was running because he believed he had a warrant for his arrest, and also admitted that he thought he was traveling at speeds near 150 mph in an attempt to elude them. He also said he was in possession of illegal drugs, allegedly in the trailer.
Deputies were granted a search warrant for his residence and during the search of the trailer, they located small quantities of heroin and methamphetamine.
Cameron was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. He is scheduled for his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
