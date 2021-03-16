UPDATE:
The City of Moscow Mayor released a statement after the sudden death of Genesee Mayor Stevan Odenborg in a car crash.
"Steve was a good guy. He had been the Mayor of Genesee, Idaho for a number of years," Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert wrote. "He was an easy person to work with and the perfect person to be a Mayor in a small farm town like Genesee."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Mayor of Genesee, Idaho died in a car crash Tuesday morning.
According to Idaho State Police, it happened on US-95 north of the Genesee turn off.
Stevan Odenborg, 66, was driving northbound in a red 2014 Ford F150 pickup when he crossed the center median into the southbound lanes and crashed into a field.
Odenborg was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Genesee City Council began their Tuesday meeting with a moment of silence.
The City Council tabled all their agenda items until the next week and closed the meeting.
The investigation is ongoing.