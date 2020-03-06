STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Northeast Tri-County Health District says a Stevens County patient has officially tested negative for the coronavirus.
The NETCHD says the person took immediate precautions and minimized contact with others during the investigation. The Colville School District canceled classes from Monday-Wednesday as a precaution.
"While we are relieved for this individual, we remain vigilant in our attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.," NETCHD said in a release.
The person is associated with the Colville School District, leading the district to the three-day closure and disinfection of buildings. Classes resumed Thursday in the district.
"For more than 80% of cases, COVID-19 is a mild illness that does not require hospital care," NETCHD added. "We cannot eliminate COVID-19 but we can limit its spread by washing hands with soap and water frequently, avoiding touching our face (mouth, nose, eyes), staying home when sick until the illness is resolved, covering coughs and sneezes with tissue and washing hands thereafter, and staying away from others who are ill."
The Health District says there have been no confirmed cases and no individuals remain under investigation for COVID-19.
"We want to again say thank you for your patience as we worked through this issue," CVSD said. "We took the necessary precautionary measures to ensure that students, staff and our community remained as safe and healthy as possible."
