COLVILLE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says an iconic cross sitting on Colville Mountain has been vandalized.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the lights were shot out on the cross recently.
"This is a private icon that brings us home and watches over us," the SCSO said in a post. "This is not publicly owned and a private group owns and manages it."
Anyone with information on a possible suspect(s) is asked to call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 509-685-2555.
The Sheriff's Office says depending on the damage, this incident could be a felony crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.