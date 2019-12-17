STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Steven's County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assault with strangulation and burglary.
Jason Ely, 41, is wanted for second-degree assault with strangulation, first-degree burglary, felony threats to kill and theft of a motor vehicle.
Authorities say Ely is known to frequent the Chewelah areas and has a criminal history in North Idaho. He is wanted on a $100,000 bail.
Any information on Ely or his whereabouts can be directed to Stevens County Dispatch at 509-684-2555.
