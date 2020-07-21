STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a jet ski crash over the weekend that killed a 16-year-old girl, saying that alcohol could have been a factor.
Authorities responded to the Long Lake Campground on the evening of Sunday, July 19, learning two jet skis were involved in an accident and all parties were from the same family.
A 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. A five-year-old girl was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, but the Sheriff's Office says she is expected to make a full recovery.
A friend told KHQ Chantel Hendrix had been jet skiing with her family that day when her jet ski stopped working. Family members on another jet ski close behind couldn't stop fast enough and hit the jet ski she and her five-year-old sister were on. Hendrix died on impact.
"It doesn't make sense; it's not real yet, because she was here 24 hours ago, she was fine she was there, she was okay," Felisha Custer said of her best friend Hendrix.
"This is an ongoing investigation as alcohol may have been a factor," the SCSO said in a post. "The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to be safe as you enjoy your summer activities. Please remember that operating a vessel while under the influence can be just as deadly as a motor vehicle."
A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help with Hendrix's funeral costs, as well as hospital bills for her little sister. That account can be found HERE.
