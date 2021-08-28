...Breezy and dry conditions causing elevated Fire Weather
Concerns Monday...
.Breezy to gusty winds through the Cascade Gaps and into eastern
Washington are expected Monday with low humidity values.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL
AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS EAST OF THE
CASCADE CREST...THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND THE PALOUSE AND
SPOKANE AREAS...
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather
Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone
676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade
Valleys (Zone 677) and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington
Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682).
* Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 14 to 30 percent.
* Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&