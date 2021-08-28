brushy

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County fire crews were able to quickly put a stop to a potential wildfire Saturday after multiple cars had caught fire and spread to wildland. 

With the help of DNR units, fire crews kept the fire to one acre. 

Air support had been initially ordered as fire behavior was aggressive but was called off. 

Fire officials said the fire is 100% lined and crews are in mop-up.

 

