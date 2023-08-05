CLAYTON, Wash. — The Steven's County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a suspect who robbed a marijuana dispensary in a stolen Kia from Spokane County.
On July 28, deputies were called to a in-progress burglary at Savage THC, a marijuana dispensary located in Clayton, Wash.
The suspect in a silver car repeatedly smashed into the security fence and the front of the building until they were able to get in.
Before deputies got on scene, the suspect was able to get inside the store and steal armfuls of merchandise.
The robbery last less than five minutes and the suspect fled in a second vehicle before deputies arrived.
As law enforcement arrived, they found that the vehicle used to gain entry into the dispensary was a stolen Kia. The car was reported stolen from Spokane County the previous night.
Savage THC was able to provide security footage to Stevens County which will help in their investigation. They were also able to gather physical evidence from the scene as well.
The Stevens County Sherriff's Office has asked for help from the public. If you or anyone you know saw anything suspicious in the early morning near the vicinity of Savage THC, please come forward.
The case is under investigation and any relevant information can be submitted anonymously to Stevens County Sheriff's Office.