911 outage

Courtesy Stevens County Sheriff's Office
 
There is a large communications outage in Stevens County. To our knowledge, the CenturyLink areas of 258, 233, 722, 732, and 935 exchanges are not working correctly.
 
In addition, large areas are experiencing Verizon issue. Do to these issues, you may not be able to contact nine one one or 509-684-2555.
 
Please contact your local fire department members if you are unable to call.
 
The Suncrest area does not appear to be effected. Neither the cause or time of repair is known at this time.
 
Last Updated on May 28 at 12:10 p.m. 
 
Stevens County is currently experiencing a 911 outage in the 509-258-xxxx and 509-722-xxxx areas. We are also receiving reports the Verizon system is having difficulties in the Colville area.
 
It is unknown what is causing the issues or any ETA for repairs.
 
If you have a 911 emergency, please attempt to call. If you can not get through, you may have to contact a local emergency responder or drive to a location that has phone service. We continue to investigate the exact extent of the outage.

