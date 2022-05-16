STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District 2 is facing a huge setback after one of the brush trucks was stolen and a second truck stripped of equipment and left unusable.

Fire Chief Rick Anderson explained he was on his way to a meeting on the morning of May 16 when he saw the rollup door was open as he drove by. He went to investigate and found their Brush 272, a 2008 F550 4x4 Type 6 fire truck was missing. A second fire truck of their 10-truck fleet was also extensively damage and stripped of equipment. The batteries had been cut from their holder. The extrication tools, portable radio, imaging tools, and generator were also missing

The stolen truck is likely worth at least $100,000, while the damage and missing equipment from both trucks is no less than $150,000, he said in an interview.

Stevens County FD2 serves the communities of Hunters, Cedonia, Fruitland, and the west side of the Spokane Indian Reservation and is entirely manned by volunteers on a limited budget. With one-fifth of their fleet unusable, their ability to protect these communities is severely compromised, especially right before wildfire season.

"At this point, our volunteer fire district is out of business for the south end of the fire district, with both trucks being unavailable for calls," stated Anderson. "It will take significant time and funding to both fix the damaged fire truck and its missing equipment and figure out how we replace an almost $100,000 fire truck."

He did say the trucks were insured, however the missing truck is supplied through the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, meaning the process of determining who gets how much of the reimbursement will take some time as the claim is processed.

In the meantime, you can help by keeping your eyes peeled for the missing truck. It has the WA license plate number C1694D, a white cab, and grin striping. If you see the truck or have any information that could help, please contact Stevens County 911 Center at (509)684-2555.