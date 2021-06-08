Stevens County initiates text-to-911 service

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - You can now text to get 911 services in Stevens County. Right now, 29 of the state's 39 counties have a text-to-911 option or are testing it. Other counties are working to upgrade systems.
