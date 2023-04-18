STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Residents in Ford, Washington sheltered in place Monday night after deputies responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Highway 291. At least one shot was fired, but none were injured.
According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, deputies dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. on April 17 after they were told a 57-year-old man had gone to his neighbor's house and began a physical altercation with a resident there.
During the fight, the man allegedly fired his gun multiple times into the ground, then pointed the handgun at the face of the victim and threatened to kill them. The man also allegedly threatened to kill any law enforcement that arrived and to kill any witnesses if they called police.
The man eventually returned to his residence, where he had multiple firearms and a large amount of ammo.
SCSO deputies, as well as a Chewelah Police officer and Spokane Tribal Police officers, established a perimeter around the area. The victims were able to leave, and surrounding residents were notified of the situation through Hyper-Reach notifications and in person.
Efforts to contact the man were initially unsuccessful, and Spokane County SWAT was requested to assist due to the volatility of the situation. Just before SWAT arrived to the scene, deputies were able to establish phone contact with the man. A Stevens County crisis negotiator was able to coax a voluntary, peaceful surrender from the man.
The suspect was booked into Stevens County Jail for three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of harassment with threats to kill.
Deputies confirmed shots were not fired at anyone, and no one was injured in the conflict. The incident remains under investigation.