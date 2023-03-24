STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - One man is dead and a suspect in custody after an assault was reported last week in Suncrest near SR-291.
According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17 to an assault on Blackstone Way. The witness said they saw someone getting beat up outside a car on the side of the street. They stopped to intervene, but the suspect got into the car and sped off.
First responders immediately responded to the area and found the victim severely wounded. He was unable to communicate and died at the scene. There was no identification on him.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. Using fingerprints, the victim was identified as 46-year-old Derek Johnson of Spokane. Multiple small caliber bullet wounds were the cause of death.
The witness who reported the assault was able to provide a description of both the attacker and the vehicle, and Stevens County deputies were able to identify the suspect vehicle on Wednesday, March 22. The vehicle was registered to Peter Allen, a 53-year-old resident of Spokane.
Allen had been arrested the night before at Northern Quest Casino on outstanding warrants and was in Spokane County Jail.
Detectives located Allen's vehicle, discovering evidence inside linking it to the Suncrest homicide. In an interview with detectives, Allen confessed to shooting Johnson during an altercation.
Allen will be transferred to Stevens County Jail at a later time and charged with murder. A court appearance will be set at a later date.