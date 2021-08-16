STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Corkscrew Fire continues to rage as at least 5,000 acres have burned. Crews have confirmed multiple structures are a total loss.
One man who watched the region he loves consumed with flames says, "The firestorm was like a wave; but fire, not water."
Another man says he was simply stunned by the fast-moving, massive flames.
“We watched the fire come down the face of that mountain, it would flare up 300 to 400 feet in the air,” he said.
Another neighbor, Kurt Brigman, says this fire can be summed up with the word relentless.
“It’s still unstoppable,” he said. “Fire is what scares me the most. It takes out everything.”
Attached to this article are the latest evacuations with level three orders in effect from Ford to Loon Lake.
“A lot of my friends lost houses already,” Brigman said. “It’s pretty sad out there.”
Dan Koolstra says his family cabin is one of those that was swallowed up by fire.
“It's been our family cabin for 25 years, if not longer,” he said. “My brother was actually able to take picture of it burning from the highway.”
He says he had multiple family members there Sunday, and is just grateful they are all okay. He says while it still isn’t safe enough for them to survey the destruction up close, they know the outlook for their beloved family gathering place is grim.
“Looking at the maps, (our family cabin) was right in the middle of it and it's still growing,” he said.
Winds continued to work against crews Monday, with hope for relief on the horizon.
“We need rain,” Brigman said.