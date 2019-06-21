The Stevens County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man for stalking a woman jogging in the Chewelah area but they believe there could be more victims out there.
The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that they arrested 20-year-old Grey Femling for repeatedly stalking a female jogger near Chewelah.
"This was likely not isolated to one victim and anyone who may have been subject to stalking is encouraged to contact Stevens County Dispatch," the Sheriff's Office said.
If you believe you are a victim of Femling, you're asked to call 509-684-2555.