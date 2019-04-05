STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens' County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a woman wanted for escaping from community custody.
Hattilyn Balcom is a 33-year-old, white woman. She's described as 5'6" tall, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was in custody for possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities say she drives a dull green Jeep Liberty with the license plate number BDA5769. She's known to frequent the Kettle Falls and Colville areas and has a long history of drugs, thefts, frauds, trafficking in stolen property, etc.
Anyone found harboring Balcom could be criminally charged as well. Authorities ash you to call Stevens County Dispatch at (509)684-2555 if you have any information on her location.