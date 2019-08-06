STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who went missing while picking huckleberries on Monday, August 5.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Lorri Price was last seen around 12:30 pm on Monday. She was separated from her berry-picking partner who notified them around 5:30 pm after finding cell service.
She went missing in the Stranger Mountain area, southwest of Addy, Washington off of the Addy Cedonia Rod.
Stevens County Search and Rescue joined the search on Monday evening, along with Spokane County Air 1, Columbia Basin Search Dogs and numerous volunteers and friends of Price.
The search is continuing Tuesday, August 6, with Life Flight Helicopter service assisting in the efforts.
Price is said to also suffer from dementia, making it more of a challenge for searchers, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Price is described as 5'5", 125 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a yellow shirt and tennis shoes. She has light brown shoulder-length hair and has a thin build.
If anyone has seen Price, they are asked to contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-572-0947.