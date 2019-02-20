STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - U.S. Marshals and the Stevens County Sheriff's Office are looking for help locating a convicted sex offender.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Loren Ransom is a convicted sex offender for 1st degree rape of a child in Spokane County in 2001.
Ransom is wanted in Stevens County for trespass and theft charges and has felony warrants in North Dakota for failing to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
It's believed Ransom is bouncing back and forth between North Dakota and Washington and that he frequents the Summit Valley area.
Ransom is 48 years old and is described as 5'9," 180 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair and scars on his right, upper arm and both shoulders.
Any information leading to his arrest can be directed to Stevens County dispatch at (509)684-2555.