COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28.
Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m.
The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt.
The homicide occurred on Jan. 28 around 1:20 p.m. near the 400 block of Louis Perras Road. According to CPD Van Pelt fled the scene in a silver 2008 Toyota Rav 4 with a Washington license plate: 009YIZ.
Van Pelt is be considered armed and dangerous, if you see Van Pelt or his vehicle call 911 immediately.