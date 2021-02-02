STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A homicide suspect in Stevens County is in custody after allegedly shooting a man.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Waitts Lake area around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Deputies found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was quickly flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Ryan Gilliard for second-degree murder.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.