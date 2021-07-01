Stevens County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding guardians of young girl
Stevens County Sheriff's Office

STEVENS COUNTY - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the guardians of a child found alone near the intersection of Hawthorne and Miner in Colville this morning.

SCSO said she was found just before 8 a.m. and was only wearing this shirt (photo below). 

Stevens County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding guardians of young girl - shirt

If you know who she belongs to, call the county dispatch at 684-2555.

Tags