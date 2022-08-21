Stevens County Sheriff's Office attempts to locate missing person

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is searching for Trever Bresnahan, in the area of Wilbur or Colville. His dog was found Aug. 17 on Springdale Hunter Road. 

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. 

Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found. 

If you have any information on this case, you can call SCSO at (509) 684-5296, and reference case #2208664. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call SCSO at (509) 684-2555.

