Stevens County Sheriff's Office helps rescue bald eagle
Stevens County Sheriffs Office

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) helped rescue a bald eagle. 

SCSO said the eagle flew in front of a dump truck Wednesday. Sergeant Swim responded to the call from the driver, and then helped capture and drive it to a raptor rescue north of Kettle Falls.

SCSO hopes the eagle makes a fully recovery.

