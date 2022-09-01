Stevens County

SPRINGDALE, Wash. - According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, there have been approximately 20 suspicious fires in the Springdale area since July 2020. Most of them have been in close proximity to schools. 

Stevens County Fire District 1, Department of Natural resources, and the Sheriff's Office have all responded to and investigated these fires and concluded no other plausible cause for the incidents could be established beyond intentional setting. 

There is no specific person or persons of interest at this time, they report. 

"Arson is a very difficult crime to prove, and often the only evidence is circumstantial," they state in their Facebook post on the matter.

The Sheriff's Office states they remain committed to apprehending the suspect(s), though they ask the public to remain vigilant in the meantime and report any suspicious activity immediately. 

"Such activity could be suspicious purchases at local retailers, social media posts, admissions or conversations about the fires, and suspicious activity in the areas the fires have been set," they specify. 

Anyone with information beyond speculation is encouraged to contact the Office at (509) 684-5296.

