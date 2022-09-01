Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Coulee City, Gifford, Culdesac, Tekoa, Kamiah, Stratford, Craigmont, Rosalia, Mohler, Ritzville, La Crosse, Lamona, Waha, Rockford, Pullman, Hayden, Othello, Odessa, Moses Lake, Coeur d'Alene, Winchester, Coulee Dam, Ralston, Oakesdale, Grand Coulee, Davenport, Post Falls, Worley, Colfax, Cheney, Moscow, Lapwai, Potlatch, Spokane, Lewiston, Nezperce, Ephrata, Genesee, Electric City, Uniontown, Quincy, Creston, Peck, Wilbur, Harrington, and Plummer. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday... .Very hot temperatures and single digit relative humidity values will accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing wildfires may struggle to recover overnight under these conditions. A weather feature Saturday will bring some temperature relief however breezy to gusty winds will also present a high fire risk concern. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle, Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington, Foothills of Northeast Washington, Waterville Plateau, Western and Eastern Columbia Basin including Palouse and Spokane Area... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for unstable thermal trough, which is in effect from noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 22 percent in the valleys and 22 to 36 percent over the higher terrain. * Temperatures: Around 75-82 above 3000 ft, 88-100 below 3000 ft. * Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&