STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), upon receiving a federal grant and additional funding, is preparing to equip deputies with body-cameras and in-car video systems.
The office is looking to body-cameras as a means of increasing transparency with the public and encouraging de-escalation. Cameras will record arrests, traffic stops, searches, detentions interviews and interrogations, according to SCSO.
SCSO said they've waited to incorporate video because of the associated costs, but will now have enough funding for a five-year program with Watchguard Video and Motorola Solutions.
"The body worn camera program provides another tool for our officers in the field and to the community we serve to ensure we are meeting our mission, providing for the safety and security of all people, while protecting individual rights and building trust in our communities through quality service," SCSO said in a release.
The new program should begin early in the summer. SCSO said supply chain issues and training have caused delays. SCSO hopes to have the cameras fully implemented by fall.