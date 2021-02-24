It was a high honor for a bright star in Ms. Brianne Williams kindergarten class.
During a Tuesday visit to Stevens Elementary to observe how the school was handling in-person learning, a kind gesture from a young boy named Jesse caught the attention of Governor Jay Inslee.
The young boy paid the Governor a compliment, to which Inslee responded "(which is) really nice of you to say, Jesse, that was really nice."
Inslee addressed the class and began telling them about one of his duties as Governor, naming an honorary "Washingtonian of the Day."
"Every day, as I'm Governor, one of the things I get to do is I get to name the most inspirational person in Washington of the whole day," Inslee said to the class, "and when I do that I name them the Washingtonian of the Day. That's the most inspirational person, the nicest person I meet all day."
"Today, Jesse is the Washingtonian of the Day."
After asking the rest of the students to give their classmates a round of applause, Inslee shows the class a pin that the recipient of the honor receives, and then pins it on Jesse's shirt.
Jesse's teacher, Ms. Williams, said that she tried as best as she could to explain the Governor's role to the class, saying that if the Mayor was "the boss" of Spokane, the Governor was "the boss" for all of Washington.
"It was still a little hard for them to understand, but when I said that they were like 'Whoahhh!'"
