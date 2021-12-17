STEVENS PASS, Wash. - Travelers on US-2 may be held up Friday morning as avalanche control is conducted near Stevens Pass.
Washington State Department of Transportation said operations started at 7:30 a.m. and could last anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours.
Eastbound traffic is stopped MP 58 at Scenic and Westbound at the summit.
The highway is covered in compact snow and ice Friday morning. WSDOT requires traction tires.
https://www.khq.com/news/stevens-pass-closed-for-avalanche-control/article_39c37068-5f50-11ec-91c0-935c97fe615a.html