STEVENS PASS, Wash. - Washington State Department of Traffic is giving advanced notice of a planned closure of Stevens Pass on Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. The closure is expected to last anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the amount of snow. Travelers should be aware of the closure and plan for delays or take another route.
Avalanche control is part of an effort to keep winter travel through the mountains safer. When an avalanche hazard develops, WSDOT uses artillery or explosives to trigger a planned avalanche.
Both Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass are monitored closely during the winter season, and avalanche control is employed all winter long. Stevens Pass has an "Old Faithful" avalanche zone just west of the summit that requires the most frequent control.