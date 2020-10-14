Conditions are definitely much calmer and brighter than what we saw out there yesterday! Winds today are not going to be nearly as strong, but will remain on the breezy side. Sustained winds of 10-15mph will not be uncommon with gusts expected into the mid 20s.
Daytime highs will top off slightly below average into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies in place. Overnight you will want the extra blanket on the bed as we drop down close to freezing across the Inland Northwest. Our first good frost of the season is expected tomorrow, so if you still have any plants in the garden clinging on consider covering them up.
