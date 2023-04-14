Our next system is looking to move in a bit earlier than we first expected, with rain set to arrive by Sunday afternoon and continue into the start of next week. Daytime will also drop back into the 50's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's through the middle of next week.
Still holding out for that extended stretch of nice weather!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
