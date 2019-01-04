CHEWELAH, Wash. -- It's been six days since an elderly man was badly beaten outside of the recycling facility where he lives and works. Deputies are yet to make an arrest in the disturbing case.

The victim, 76-year-old Wayne Peck says the pain has been excruciating. He says the assault started with two men in a white truck posing as potential customers.

"As soon as they opened the tailgate and it was empty, I knew what it was," he said.

The beating began immediately. Peck says he was punched, kicked and stomped on. He told KHQ he thought the injuries would be fatal.

"I thought I was going to die," he said. "I never thought I'd make it into the house, especially when they threw all the cans on me."

Peck says he was involved in an argument, misunderstanding, earlier in the week. He believes a family member of the person involved came at him for revenge. Multiple calls to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office for comment have yet to be returned.

The family can't help but feel frustrated that no one has been arrested for the crime. Peck says he's trying to focus on something good, and that's the kindness from his community. Hours after KHQ told our community about what happened to Peck, staff at Blink Eye Care reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner offering to replace the glasses that were shattered during the assault, for free.

Friday, KHQ tagged along as Peck picked out a pair.

"It is really, really nice because they were just brand new glasses," he said.

He clings to hope he'll see justice from them soon.

"I wish it would get settled, someone knows who did it," he said.

Many of our viewers reached out to us, pointing out some eerie similarities between this case and the murder of John Sevy. He was an elderly man who was badly beaten outside of his Steven's County home back in 2015. He was hospitalized, but died within days.

There has never been an arrest made in his murder.

See previous coverage of John Sevy's case here: https://bit.ly/2TtX1jn.