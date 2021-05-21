A low to the southwest is bringing drier and cooler air from the north into the Inland Northwest today. That means mostly sunny skies with temperatures remaining on the cool side. That being said, we will still not rule out the chance for some spotty showers. Daytime highs will head into the mid 60s, which puts us below average for this time of the year. A light breeze is expected this afternoon with winds stronger into Central Washington.
Tomorrow a weak wave will bring a chance for some showers to the Spokane area. They look to be pretty spotty in nature. Otherwise, we will look for partly sunny skies with a light wind in place. Temperatures should be a bit warmer, as high 60s are expected.