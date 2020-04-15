A Spokane family is waiting on the stimulus check to put down a deposit on a much-needed apartment. An error they couldn't predict is throwing a wrench in those plans.
On Wednesday morning, Ashley McKee used the IRS online "Get My Payment" feature to track her stimulus check. It showed a deposit for an account attached to her name, but something was wrong.
"I'm thinking to myself, 'that's not my account number, what's going on,'" McKee said. That's when I pulled out my tax forms and realized that when we had filed our taxes, there was a third-party involved."
That third-party was Refund Advantage. Their account number was on McKee's tax forms and her stimulus check was in their account. Initially, she wasn't overly concerned.
"I was under the impression that the IRS had deposited my stimulus check into their account and that they were going to send me my stimulus check through my bank account," McKee said.
She texted her tax accountant and received a screenshot back of Refund Advantage's policy as of April 15, which is to send stimulus checks back to the IRS instead of directly to the customer. The IRS will then send out a paper check to affected customers.
McKee said she ran into another roadblock when she tried to change her direct deposit number on the IRS website. She had already filed her taxes, and the site reads "we will send your payment using the information you provided on your 2019 tax return. You will not be able to change it." Now, she's worried it may be weeks before her check shows up in her mailbox.
Third-party accounting companies aren't all reacting the same way. Liberty Tax Service franchise owner and partner Mark Mahaffey said Liberty Tax Service is taking a completely different approach to handling misdirected stimulus checks.
"The IRS gave them the option that... Liberty could send all those stimulus checks back to the IRS, and then the IRS would convert them into checks and mail them off," Mahaffey said. "But we decided, Liberty decided to get rid of that delay, we would just forward it right on to the customer."
Mahaffey is a local franchise owner and doesn't know every company's specific policy, but he sad their response may vary based on the company's size and resources. He stressed that if the last four digits on the IRS tracking page don't match the account holder's, it is time to pick up the phone and call an accountant.
"You need to contact them directly because depending on what their policy is they're either going to directly send it on to you or return it to the IRS," Mahaffey said.
Stimulus checks can be tracked here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.