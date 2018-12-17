Consumers may want to stock up on postage stamps.
The United States Postal Service proposed a price hike of 5 cents back in the fall that would make the cost of a First Class Forever Stamp 55 cents.
This would be the biggest price increase since 1991.
However, there's also a new proposal aimed at reducing the price per additional ounce for letters.
For example, a 2-ounce stamped letter would decrease from 71 cents to 70 cents.
If approved, the new rates would go into effect on January 27th.
Forever Stamps will still be valid in the future regardless of the price you pay for them.